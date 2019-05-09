UH Campuses Participating in Spring Commencement Ceremonies

Nine of the 10 University of Hawaiʻi campuses will hold their spring 2019 commencement ceremonies beginning Thursday, May 9 (UH Maui); Friday, May 10 (Hawaiʻi, Honolulu, Kauaʻi, Kapiʻolani, Leeward and Windward Community Colleges) and Saturday, May 11 (UH Mānoa, UH Hilo and Hawaiʻi CC Pālamanui). UH West Oʻahu held its ceremony on May 4.

An estimated 4,800 UH students will participate in the commencement ceremonies. More than 8,400 undergraduate and advanced degrees and certificates will be awarded this semester.

The University of Hawaiʻi System provides high quality education at an affordable price, one of the reasons Hawaiʻi has among the lowest student debt rates in the country.

Compared to those who earn a high school degree, those who earn a higher education degree or certificate have significant advantages when it comes to quality of life, including earning more money over their lifetimes; being less likely to be on government aid programs; more likely to live longer, healthier lives. In turn, their children are more likely to attend college and live longer, healthier lives

The breakdown of participating graduates by campus is as follows: