HPD Officers Honored for Fight Against Drunk, Drugged Driving

Nine Hawai‘i Police Department officers and two deputy prosecutors (see names below) were recognized for their their exemplary efforts in combatting drunk or drugged driving by Toyota Hawaii and MADD Hawaii.

Since 2012, Toyota Hawaii and Mothers Against Drunk Driving Hawaii (MADD Hawaii) have honored police and prosecutors across the state. This annual recognition is part of an ongoing MADD Hawaii effort to raise public awareness and lower fatalities.

Hawai‘i Police Department Major Samuel Jelsma received the inaugural Lifetime Achievement Award for Hawai‘i Island. A 28-year police veteran, Major Jelsma has made driving under the influence (DUI) enforcement a priority throughout his career and estimates that he has made more than 500 DUI arrests. In his previous position as a traffic enforcement sergeant,

He established new roadblock locations across the island that resulted in a 179% increase in DUI arrests.

Major Jelsma was one of the first Drug Recognition Experts (DRE) for the Hawai‘i Police Department and in the first group of DRE instructors. As a standardized field sobriety test instructor for the Recruit Training Academy, he brought in family members of victims killed by drunk drivers to give powerful testimony on how the deaths affected them, which had a tremendous impact on the new officers.

Later as a patrol lieutenant, he made an unprecedented number of DUI arrests while also serving three tours in the Middle East as part of the Army National Guard.

When he was promoted to captain, he changed views on DUI enforcement:

“As a captain, my wings got clipped and I was specifically instructed that I was not to make DUI arrests myself,” Major Jelsma said. “So if I came across a DUI, it was assigned to patrol officers on shift, but I generated a narrative of the probable cause for the stop. Beginning with my initial Kona captain position and continuing into my Puna captain position, I made it a policy that when it comes to DUIs, everybody plays—like AYSO soccer. I didn’t buy into the line by officers, ‘I don’t do DUIs.’ My response was ’you’re gonna do them now.’”

Major Jelsma oversees Area I, Hawai‘i’s east side districts, and continues his emphasis on DUI and challenges Area II with competitive challenges, helping to keep the number of drunk and drugged drivers off the road.

Honorees are:

Hilo

Officer Lawrence Kobayashi

Officer Wyatt Kaili-Leong

Officer Keith Nacis

Officer Erhard Autrata

Hilo Prosecutor: Deputy Prosecutor Randall Albright

Kona

Officer Dayson Taniguchi

Officer Len Hamakado

Officer Jason Miyashiro

Officer Adam Hanes

Officer Jonathan Rapoza

Kona Prosecutor: Deputy Prosecutor Britt Bailey

