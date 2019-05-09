Hawai‘i County Receives $243.1M for CIP

The House of Representatives adjourned their 2019 session last week, passing $243.1 million in Capital Improvement Project (CIP) funding for Fiscal Years 2020 and 2021 for various projects across Hawai‘i County.

Capital Improvement Project funds are used for renovations, repairs, and major maintenance to existing facilities, landscape improvements, new construction, land acquisition, and utility modifications.

CIP funding highlights for Hawaiʻi County include:

SCHOOLS

$22.7 million for a classroom building and library at Haʻaheo Elementary School

$400,000 replacing the 2nd floor ceilings in Building L at Hilo Intermediate School

$300,000 for design for architectural barrier removal at Honokaʻa Elementary School

$200,000 for fire alarm wiring in Building D at Hoʻokena Elementary School

$450,000 for design for architectural barrier removal at Honokaʻa High and Intermediate School

$750,000 for softball field improvements at Kapiolani Elementary School

$200,000 to replace the cafeteria walk-in chill-box and freezer at Kaʻū High and Pāhala Elementary School

$207,000 to replace campus fire alarms at Ke Kula ʻO ʻEhunuikaimalino

$270,000 to replace campus fire alarms at Keaʻau Elementary School

$175,000 for campus-wide rewiring of fire alarms at Keaʻau High School

$90,000 for campus-wide repair of fire alarm system at Keaau Middle School

$14.9 million for a new classroom building, and improvements to access roads and parking lots at Kealakehe Elementary School

$3 million for an all-weather synthetic track at Kealakehe High School

$140,000 to replace air conditioning in portables at Keaukaha Elementary School

$500,000 to replace fire alarms campus-wide at Keonepoko Elementary School

$1.1 million for softball field improvements at Konawaena High School

$180,000 to design Americans with Disabilities Act transition at Paʻauilo Elementary and Intermediate School

$150,000 to replace playground equipment behind building B at Waiākea Elementary School

$5 million for a girls’ athletic locker room at Waiākea High School

$376,000 to repair the ceiling and re-roof building B at Waimea Elementary School

$15 million to build the Volcano School of Arts

$1.2 million for lighting and weather protection improvements at Waimea Middle Public Conversion Charter School

HEALTH

$1.1 million for improvements at the Honalo Marshalling Yard produce processing center

$2.1 million for hospital construction and repairs at Hale Hoʻola Hāmākua

$500,000 for bathroom, kitchen and flooring renovations at Kaʻū Hospital

$26.9 million lump sum for Hawaiʻi Health Systems Corp. improvements and renovations

CONSERVATION

$1 million to purchase 2,800 acres for the Hāloa ʻĀina conservation easement in Kona

$100,000 to purchase 990 acres for the Hoʻomau Forest conservation easement in South Kona

$200,000 to remove structures and hazardous materials at Puʻu Waʻawaʻa Forest Reserve

$150,000 for a new bulk fuel storage tank at the Hilo Baseyard

$1 million to modify and replace ungulate exclusion fence on Mauna Kea

$400,000 to build a 92-acre fence on the cone at Puʻu Waʻawaʻa Forest Reserve to protect native endangered plant species

$250,000 to develop a facility for the proper storage of historic documents and artifacts at the East Hawaiʻi Historic Preservation Center

$500,000 for parking, restroom and trailhead restoration plans and design at Pololū Trailhead

WATER AND SEWER

$1.8 million for sewer system plans and design for a priority cesspool replacement area for Clean Water for Reefs Puakō, provided the county provides matching funds equaling 20 percent of state funds

$900,000 to design a dual popping system to irrigate with recycled water and provide safe access to potable water at the Kealakehe Wastewater Treatment Facility, provided the county provides matching funds equaling 20 percent of state funds

$10.5 million to build a 10-million gallon water reservoir for the Lālāmilo Water System, provided the county provides matching funds equaling 20 percent of state funds

$3 million for an exploratory well for non-potable agricultural use in North Kohala, provided the county provides matching funds equaling 20 percent of state funds

$600,000 to plan and design a wastewater treatment plant in Pāhoa, provided the county provides matching funds equaling 20 percent of state funds

HARBORS

$150,000 to replace wooden loading dock at Kailua-Kona wharf

$500,000 for plans and design to build a new boat ramp and pier in Puna

$500,000 to install new structural plastic lumber fenders at Wailoa Small Boat Harbor

$53.9 million for improvements at Hilo Harbor

$9 million for improvements at Kawaihae Harbor

AIRPORTS

$23.8 million for terminal improvements at the Hilo International Airport

$15.7 million for terminal improvements at the Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport

HIGHWAYS

$2 million for design to replace Hakalau Bridge on the Hawaiʻi Belt Road

$2.5 million for design to replace the Kolekole Stream Bridge on the Hawaiʻi Belt Road

$200,000 to build a runaway truck ramp along Kawaihae Road

UNIVERSITY OF HAWAIʻI HILO

$3 million for pharmacy laboratory improvements

$13 million for renewal, improvement and modernization projects at UH Hilo

$321,000 for repairs and maintenance for the UH Hilo Aeronautical Sciences Program

To see HB 1259 SD1 CD1 relating to Capital Improvement Projects statewide, click here.

Contact Information:

Rep. Richard P. Creagan

Naʻālehu, Ocean View, Capt. Cook, Kealakekua, Kailua-Kona

(808) 586-9605, repcreagan@capitol.hawaii.gov

Rep. Nicole E. Lowen

Kailua-Kona, Hōlualoa, Kalaoa, Honokōhau

(808) 586-8400, replowen@capitol.hawaii.gov

Rep. Mark M. Nakashima

Hāmākua, Hilo

(808) 586-6680, repnakashima@capitol.hawaii.gov

Rep. Richard H.K. Onishi

Hilo, Kea‘au, Kurtistown, Volcano

(808) 586-6120, reponishi@capitol.hawaii.gov

Rep. Joy San Buenaventura

Puna

(808) 586-6530, repsanbuenaventura@capitol.hawaii.gov

Rep. David A. Tarnas

North Kona, North Kohala, South Kohala

(808) 586-8510, reptarnas@capitol.hawaii.gov

Rep. Chris Todd

Hilo, Waiākea, Keaukaha, Panaʻewa

(808) 586-8480, reptodd@capitol.hawaii.gov