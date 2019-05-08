Mauna Lani Bay Hotel & Bungalows Joins Auberge Resorts Collection

Auberge Resorts Collection welcomes Mauna Lani Bay Hotel & Bungalows, the famed resort on the Big Island of Hawai‘i, to its portfolio of award-winning luxury resorts, residences, and clubs on Wednesday, May 8, 2019. Under the direction of a world-class development team, Mauna Lani will undergo an extensive redesign and revitalization and will be reborn as Mauna Lani, Auberge Resorts Collection, the premier resort destination in Hawai‘i.

The development and ownership team is DiamondHead Land, a joint venture between San Francisco-based ProspectHill Group and Hawai‘i-based hotel executive Pat Fitzgerald, in partnership with a major institutional investor. With plans already underway, the re-launch and re-opening of Mauna Lani is planned for late 2019.

“Among the many distinctive qualities of Mauna Lani are its exceptionally beautiful natural setting and iconic place in the history of Hawai‘i,” said Dan Friedkin, Owner and Chairman, Auberge Resorts Collection. “We are excited to elevate the great heritage of Mauna Lani with the Auberge sense of intimacy, world-class service, local adventures and a fresh contemporary aesthetic that will allow guests to experience the best that Hawai‘i has to offer.”

“Auberge Resorts Collection shares our vision for providing a style of luxury and service that resonates with guests on a personal level,” said Pat Fitzgerald, partner, DiamondHead Land. “Auberge’s experience capturing the unique lifestyle of each destination and setting in a captivating way is what we sought for the transformation of Mauna Lani. We are thrilled to collaborate with Auberge to create a truly inspiring Hawaiian resort.”

SPONSORED VIDEO

Set on 32 oceanfront acres marked by sacred royal fishing ponds, natural lava plains, lush tropical gardens and bordered by pristine white-sand beaches, Mauna Lani offers the island’s premier location for relaxation, adventure and immersion in the authentic culture and traditions of Hawai‘i. A great respect for the ancient concept of aloha āina—love of the land—and a deep connection to land, sea and Hawaiian heritage will inform every aspect of the resort’s physical and experiential transformation.

Plans are well underway for a hotel renovation in excess of $100 million, which will completely re-envision the guest experience, bring to life the legacy, character and spirit of the Kohala Coast and celebrate the natural and active lifestyle of the Island of Hawai‘i.

Award-winning interior design firm Meyer Davis is orchestrating a dramatic redesign of the public areas and guest rooms. World-renowned land planning and architecture firm Hart Howerton will lead the complete re-imagining of Mauna Lani’s iconic architecture and oversee the extensive renovation and refurbishment of the resort’s storied gardens and grounds, respecting and preserving the ancient and sacred royal fishing ponds, native plants and the many archeologically important features of the coastal site.

ADVERTISEMENT

As part of the hotel redesign, the total number of hotel rooms will be reduced, and dramatic ocean-front and ocean-view suites offering panoramic coastal views will be added. The ultra-luxury Mauna Lani Bungalows, with their private pools, butler service and private resort-within-a-resort setting, will be enhanced to provide the ultimate insider getaway.

Auberge’s acclaimed culinary expertise and the Island of Hawai‘i’s abundance of organic farms will inspire rich and varied dining experiences, from starlit dinners overlooking the ocean, to fun-filled family meals on the beach. The signature waterfront CanoeHouse restaurant, an unrivalled setting for watching the sun slip beyond the horizon, will serve artfully prepared local dishes, hand-crafted cocktails and premium wines. The existing Bay Terrace Restaurant will be transformed and re-imagined as a new three-meal restaurant with a lively bar to enjoy daily sunsets.

Anchoring the extensive and lush landscape of the resort will be brand-new adult and family pools and a variety of gathering places for playing, relaxing and indulging in the warm embrace of Hawai‘i’s magical year-round sunshine. A brand-new infinity-edge Adult Pool and Lounge is being built with private cabanas and scenic views of the royal ponds and the Pacific, and a completely redesigned Family Pool will be active with daily programs centered around sun-soaked fun.

Auberge will introduce its signature Auberge Adventures program, which will take full advantage of the resort’s 32 acres and the Island’s natural playground. Whether together or independently, ‘ohana (families) will enjoy active programs, from a kids club for keiki, to stand-up paddle boarding, outrigger canoe adventuring and after-hours bonfires.

Home to the original IRONMAN Triathlon, the Island of Hawai‘i offers a fitness culture that’s second to none. Mauna Lani will cater to active guests with a 5,000-square-foot fitness facility that includes an expansive fitness garden, personal trainers and classes tailored to all levels. Complementing the rich menu of fitness programs indoors and out will be a signature Auberge Spa with its commitment to lokahi – harmony and balance – as interpreted by the Hawaiian tradition of healing arts.

Plans call for Mauna Lani to close in October 2018 and reopen in late 2019 as part of Auberge Resorts Collection.