Leadership Workshop Set Hilo This Summer

Leadership Works, a business development and consulting company in Hawai‘i, will bring its signature leadership workshop to Hilo this summer.

Registration for the Leadership Works Experience workshop, a six-day series that takes place from July 8 through Aug. 6, 2019, in the Hilton Grand Naniloa Hotel, is now open to professionals seeking to grow their personal leadership and communication skills.

“We’re thrilled to return to Hilo with our signature leadership workshop for working professionals,” said Glenn Furuya, founder and CEO of Leadership Works. “Grounded in THE FIVE SEEDS of Effective Leadership, we equip our attendees with the tools and tactics needed to evolve and grow themselves and their organizations, wherever they may be in their leadership journeys.”

The newly upgraded Leadership Works Experience is the first of a two-part series. While great emphasis is placed on individual development, the workshop also supports enhanced teamwork, exceptional service and higher productivity within organizations. Attendees will benefit from the presentation of relevant, captivating information; participant engagement and interaction; self-discovery; and thought-provoking discussions and activities. Graduates of this program will be invited to attend the second series, THE FIVE SEEDS of High Performance Teams.

The six-day workshop will take place on Mondays and Tuesdays every other week between July 8 and Aug. 6. Regularly priced at $1,800 per person, early registrants can take advantage of 10% savings when registering by May 15, 2019, using the code “2019EARLY10.”

Registration closes on June 21, 2019.

Fee includes parking, lunch, snacks and all workshop materials.

To register for the Leadership Works Experience, visit www.LeadershipWorks.com/events or email info@leadershipworks.com.

About Leadership Works

Founded in 1982 by Glenn Furuya, Leadership Works is Hawai‘i’s leading business development and consulting company in the areas of leadership and professional development, personal empowerment and organizational transformation. Fusing the wisdom of Eastern, Western and Polynesian cultures, Leadership Works offers workshops and services that help individuals, teams and organizations grow through one-of-a-kind learning experiences. The company has brought success to hundreds of organizations and thousands of individuals in Hawaii and beyond. For more information, visit www.LeadershipWorks.com or call (808) 593-8188.