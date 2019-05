Puna District Crime Report: April 2019

Hawai‘i Police Department Puna Community Police responded to nine assaults, 13 burglaries, 25 thefts and five vehicle break-ins in the Puna District in April 2019.

The breakdown of incidents per area are as follows:

Mountain View 2 Assaults Luhi Road Kini Road 3 Burglaries Lehua Street (Fern Acres) Pikake Street (Fern Acres) Highway 11 (Volcano Road) 7 Thefts Mahina Street (Eden Roc) Paniolo Street (Eden Roc) Kopaa Street (Eden Roc) North Pszyk Road Kolika Road Pikake Street (Fern Acres) Kaleponi Road (Fern Forest) 2 Vehicle Break-Ins Paniolo Street (Eden Roc) Palainui Avenue (Eden Roc)

Kurtistown 1 Assault Moho Road (Hawaiian Acres) 1 Burglary Moho Road (Hawaiian Acres) 2 Thefts Alula Road (Hawaiian Acres) Road 2 (Hawaiian Acres) 2 Vehicle Break-Ins Moho Road (Hawaiian Acres) Moho Road (Hawaiian Acres)

Volcano 4 Burglaries Mokuna Street (Royal Hawaiian Estates) Anuhea Street (Royal Hawaiian Estates) Kahaualea Road (Fern Forest) Kalaninauli Road (Volcano Village) 1 Theft Liona Street

Kea‘au 6 Assaults Kea‘au-Pāhoa Road (Highway 130) Old Volcano Road Melekahiwa Street 8 1/2 Mile Camp Paradise Drive (Hawaiian Paradise Park) Paradise Drive (Hawaiian Paradise Park) 5 Burglaries Railroad Avenue (Hawaiian Paradise Park) 10th Avenue (Hawaiian Paradise Park) Makuu Drive (Hawaiian Paradise Park) 23rd Avenue (Hawaiian Paradise Park) 29th Avenue (Hawaiian Paradise Park) 15 Thefts 5th Avenue (Hawaiian Paradise Park) Makuu Drive (Hawaiian Paradise Park) Loke Road (Hawaiian Paradise Park) 23rd Avenue (Hawaiian Paradise Park) 24th Avenue (Hawaiian Paradise Park) 24th Avenue (Hawaiian Paradise Park) Milo Street Old Volcano Road Papapa Street Kukula Street Milo Street Milo Street Railroad Avenue Wiliama Street Pili Mua Street 1 Vehicle Break-In Beach Road (Hawaiian Paradise Park)

Community Police Officer Update

Officer Jeremy Kubojiri has returned to his assignment with the Community Policing team in Puna.

Community Policing Sector Assignments

Officer Earl Haskell

From Kea‘au to Hawaiian Acres (all subdivisions in-between)

Officer Jeremy Kubojiri

North and South Kulani Road to Volcano (all subdivisions in-between)

Officer Duwayne Waipa

Officer Duwayne Waipa Hawaiian Paradise Park to Hawaiian Shores (all subdivisions in-between)

Officer Eddie Cardines

Pāhoa Village to Kalapana (all subdivision in-between)

Pāhoa Station (Puna District)

Hours: 7:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (except weekends and holidays)

Commander: Captain Kenneth Quiocho, (808) 965-2716

Police station location: 15-2615 Keaʻau-Pāhoa Road

District boundaries: the South Hilo District at Pāpaʻi/the Kaʻū district at Keauhou Landing

For police service, call the department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.

In an emergency, call 911.