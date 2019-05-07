HPD Arrests 21 Motorists for DUI Violations

During the week of April 29, 2019, through May 5, 2019, Hawai`i Island police arrested 21 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant. Eight of the drivers were involved in a traffic accident. One of the drivers was under the age of 21.

So far this year, there have been 394 DUI arrests compared with 398 during the same period last year, a decrease of 1.01%.

There have been 326 major accidents so far this year compared with 458 during the same period last year, a decrease of 28.8%.

To date, there were 7 fatal crashes, resulting in 7 fatalities, compared with 8 fatal crashes, resulting in 9 fatalities, (one of which had multiple deaths) for the same time last year. This represents a decrease of 12.5% for fatal crashes, and 22.2% for fatalities.

SPONSORED VIDEO

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue islandwide.

The numbers of arrests by district were: