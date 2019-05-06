ROAD CLOSURE: Commemorating King Kamehameha’s Passing, May 8

A procession of chanters and Hawaiian royal societies will walk in the early morning hours of Wednesday, May 8, 2019, along Ali‘i Drive to Kamehameha’s Ahu‘ena Heiau located at Kamakahonu. Ali‘i Drive will be closed and the community is invited to watch.

Kahu Kealoha Ka‘opua and Kauhane Heloca will lead a procession of chanters and Royal Societies starting at 5 a.m. from Hale Hālāwai and proceeding along Ali‘i Drive to Ka‘ahumanu fronting Kailua Pier and leading to a sunrise (5:55 a.m.) ceremony with appropriate protocols at Ahu‘ena Heiau.

Arriving at Ahu‘ena Heiau, the procession will be met by Kai ‘Opua Canoe Club’s convoy of canoes in Kamakahonu Bay. The procession of chanters and Royal Societies will face Hualālai and the Kahu will lead the Royal Order Kamehameha I Moku o Kona in the chant E Ala Ē at sunrise. Presentation of ho‘okupu by the Royal Societies and others will follow.

In addition to the Royal Order of Kamehameha I Moku o Kona, ‘Ahahui Ka‘`ahumanu’s Kona, Waimea and Kohala chapters are participating with the Daughters of Hawaii. Other Hawaiian societies, cultural entities, civic clubs and others are invited to attend and present ho‘okupu