Rat Lungworm Support Group Continues Meetings

The next Rat Lungworm (RLW) support group meeting is on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Kea‘au Community Center at 16-186 Pili Mua St.

At this meeting, the group will have a special guest of medical students from the University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa’s John A. Burns School of Medicine who are rotating in Hilo and Waimea join the group in-person and on Zoom. This will be a great setting for people to learn about Rat Lungworm.

The meeting will introduce plans for the support group project to start archiving stories under the current working title of “The Many Faces of Rat Lungworm Disease.”

Below is the agenda for the meeting and information on how to join via Zoom, the online video conferencing platform.

The agenda will include:

Welcome and introductions

Update on RLWD community meeting in Kohala

“The Many Faces of Rat Lungworm Disease,” a support group project to archive survivors’ stories

Next meeting topics for June 12, 2019

ZOOM INFO: For survivors and caregivers who are unable to join us in-person, you may log in via Zoom starting at 3:30 pm. After you click on the link https://ehihalawai.zoom.us/j/859138699, identify yourself by your name when you sign-in.

For more information contact Elena Cabatu at (808) 333-7223.