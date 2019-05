AN EARTHQUAKE HAS OCCURRED WITH THESE PRELIMINARY PARAMETERS:

ORIGIN TIME – 1120 AM HST 06 MAY 2019

COORDINATES – 7.0 SOUTH 146.4 EAST

LOCATION – EASTERN NEW GUINEA REG PAPUA NEW GUINEA

MAGNITUDE – 7.1 MOMENT

EVALUATION:

Based on all available data, a destructive Pacific-Wide Tsunami is not expected and there is no threat to Hawai‘i.