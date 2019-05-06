AD
McDonald’s Offering Free Coffee for Educators, May 6–10

By Big Island Now
May 6, 2019, 11:39 AM HST (Updated May 6, 2019, 11:39 AM)
McDonald’s of Hawai‘i is saying mahalo to teachers for their unwavering dedication and commitment to students during Teacher Appreciation Week, May 6 through 10, 2019.

Teachers who present their school I.D. at any of McDonald’s 73 restaurants statewide between 5 and 10 a.m., will receive a free small Royal Kona hot brewed coffee. No purchase is necessary. For more exclusive offers, download the McDonald’s app on your smartphone or tablet.

