Mail Carriers Seek to ‘Stamp Out Hunger’ on May 11

More than 175,000 mail carriers across the United States will lead the Postal Service’s effort to “Stamp Out Hunger” by collecting food donations across the Big Island and in cities and towns across the country on Saturday, May 11, 2019, in the 27th annual National Association of Letter Carriers’ Food Drive.

The drive is the nation’s largest one-day effort to combat hunger and is held to support the mission of community food banks such as the Hawai‘i Foodbank. Last year, more than 34,000 pounds (17 tons!) of food was collected on Hawai‘i island, led by the 22,436 pounds collected by the Hilo Post Office. Statewide, Hawai‘i carriers collected more than 479,000 pounds of food. Nationwide, more than 71 million pounds of food were collected last year; 1.6 billion pounds of food have been collected during the campaign’s first 26 years.

Residents are urged to place non-perishable food items next to their mailboxes for pickup on May 11 before their usual mail pickup time. Mail carriers will transport the donations back to their Post Offices where postal employees and volunteers will sort the food and deliver it to their nearest community food banks. Post Offices without residential delivery will be collecting items in their offices during the days leading up to May 11.

Post cards and plastic food donation bags promoting the food drive have been delivered by carriers to homes across Hawai‘i as a reminder to participate in the drive. In addition, food drive reminder fliers will be distributed to students at more than 400 public, private and charter schools across the state.

The Hawai‘i Foodbank, through its network of island food banks and their local food pantries and meal programs, provides food assistance to more than 123,000 households statewide. Approximately 287,000 Hawai‘i residents, including 47,894 keiki and more than 46,000 kupuna, receive such assistance.

The Foodbank listed the following as the most desired food donations: Canned meats or tuna, canned meals such as chili, stew or spaghetti, canned soups, and canned fruits and vegetables.

“Last year we collected more than 238 tons of food in our statewide food drive,” said Adele Yoshikawa, Pearl City Carrier and NALC Food Drive spokesperson. “Our goal in Hawai‘i is to top last year’s totals, but we’ll be happy to collect any amount of food. We ask that our customers, friends and families help us ‘Stamp Out Hunger’ by supporting this drive. This annual food drive demonstrates how the Postal Service goes beyond just delivering the mail to helping those in our communities who are less fortunate.”