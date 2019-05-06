HPD Invites Public to ‘Coffee With a Cop’

The Hawaiʻi Police Department’s South Kohala Community Policing Section invites you to join them for “Coffee with a Cop,” on Tuesday, May 7, 2019.

“Coffee with a Cop” encourages community members to ‘sit down and talk story’ with their police officers over a cup of coffee, to foster better relationships and for the community to get to know the officers. This casual event has no agenda and topics of conversation can range from sharing personal stories, to discussing neighborhood issues.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Come join the cops at the Waimea Coffee Company, located at 65-1279 Kawaihae Road, in Kamuela, from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., and get to know your district police officers.

Contact the South Kohala Community Policing Section at (808) 887-3080 if you have any questions.