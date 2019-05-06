UPDATE: High Wind Advisory Issued for Big Island Summits

UPDATE: May 6, 2019, 10:43 a.m.

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a Wind Advisory for Big Island Summits, which is in effect until 6 p.m. Monday, May 6, 2019. The High Wind Warning has been cancelled.

WINDS: West 40 to 50 mph with localized gusts over 55 mph.

IMPACTS: Travel to the summits will be difficult and dangerous. Unnecessary travel should be avoided until winds subside.

ORIGINAL POST: May 6, 8 a.m.

The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Warning for Big Island Summits and is now in effect until Monday, May 6, 2019, at noon.

WINDS: West to southwest 55 to 75 mph with localized gusts up to 90 mph over the Big Island summits of Maunakea and Mauna Loa.

IMPACTS: Travel to the summits will be difficult and dangerous. Unnecessary travel should be avoided until the winds subside.