County Hosting Auction for Used Equipment & Vehicles

The County of Hawai‘i is auctioning off used equipment and vehicles.

The county will accept sealed bids of used equipment and vehicles “AS IS” and “WHERE IS,” and the county issues NO WARRANTY to the highest bidder. Bidding will close on Thursday, May 23, 2019, at 10 a.m. in the Council Chambers of the county building, located at 25 Aupuni St., Suite #1401, in Hilo. Items listed as “Junked Vehicles” are FOR PARTS ONLY and that no new title will be given.

Items are located at various locations as specified and numbered as it is listed. Items may be viewed during the hours of 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Monday through Friday at the following locations:

County of Hawai‘i, Automotive Division – 630 E. Lanikaula St., Hilo

Waiakea Fire Station Annex – 95 Kea‘a St., Hilo

East Hawai‘i Regional Sort Station adjacent to Hilo Landfill – 1651 Ho‘olaulima Road, Hilo

Bidders must deposit 25% of the bid price in cash or draft drawn on a financial institution (cashier’s check, traveler’s check, money order), payable to the Director of Finance, County of Hawai‘i, with their sealed bid. Personal checks and/or debit/credit cards will NOT be accepted for the deposit payment. Bids must be at or above the upset price and will be accepted in whole dollars only. Successful bidders will need to pay the outstanding balance within seven days of the close of bids, by 4 p.m. on Friday, May 30, 2019, or forfeit their deposit. Any bidder defaulting on the payment will be rejected, and the next highest bidder will be awarded the bid.

Look for the list of vehicles included in the Hawaiʻi Tribune-Herald and West Hawaiʻi Today on the following dates: