Wine & Watercolor Workshop at Volcano Art Center

Artist Nancy DeLucrezia will present a “Wonderful World of Wine & Watercolor” workshop on Tuesday, May 14, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Volcano Art Center’s Ni‘aulani Campus in Volcano Village.

DeLucrezia will instruct students on how to transfer photos onto watercolor paper and basic techniques for creating a painting including: basic palette setup, color theory and mixing, masking, wet in wet, texturing and how to create depth, highlights and shadows.

During the class, participants will enjoy a sampling of several wines from Grapes, a wine store in Hilo.

DeLucrezia is an art graduate of State University of New York with more than 25 years of experience with watercolors. She has run a Japanese art gallery in New York City, designed public relations campaigns for arts organizations, and developed a series of drawing and painting classes for children as well as an art therapy curriculum for adults.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Class tuition is $35 general, $30 for VAC members plus a $17 supply fee. A still life photo will be provided for students to paint.

Space is limited and preregistration is required. To register, call (808) 967-8222 or visit www.volcanoartcenter.org.

Volcano Art Center Ni‘aulani Campus is located at 19-4074 Old Volcano Road in Volcano Village.