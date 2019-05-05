Kona Stories Hosting Book Club Meetings in May

Kona Stories Book Store has announced their monthly book club meetings for the month of May.

Groups meet each month to discuss works of fiction, travel, memoir, classic and non-fiction. Book clubs are free to attend if selected works are purchased from Kona Stories. Otherwise, a $5 donation is appreciated.

Attendees may bring a pūpū or beverage to share and come prepared to discuss the following books.

May Book Club Meetings

May 14, 2019, at 6 p.m. – Fiction Book Club meets the second Tuesday of every month at 6 p.m. at Kona Stories Book Store in the Keauhou Shopping Center.

May’s book selection is Eleanor Oliphant is Completely Fine by Gail Honeyman.

May 28, 2019, at 6 p.m. – This Non-Fiction Book Club meets the fourth Tuesday of every month at 6 p.m. at Kona Stories Book Store in the Keauhou Shopping Center.

May’s book selection is The Three-Year Swim Club by Julie Checkoway.

This group is open to everyone just show up and join in the fun.

For more information, contact Brenda or Joy at (808) 324-0350 or visit www.konastories.com.