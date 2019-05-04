Small Craft Advisory Continues for Big Island Waters

3:39 PM, Saturday, May 4, 2019: National Weather Service Honolulu HI

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST SUNDAY for:

Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island windward, leeward and SE waters.

Winds: NW winds to 25 knots with higher gusts.

Seas: 7 to 10 feet.

SPONSORED VIDEO

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 25 to 33 knots and/or seas 10 feet or greater are expected to produce conditions hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.