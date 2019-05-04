UPDATE: High Wind Warning Continues for Big Island Summits

6 PM, Saturday, May 4, 2019: High Wind Warning for the Summits of Hawai‘i Island

This is a Civil Defense High Wind Warning update message.

The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Warning for the Summits of Hawai‘i Island through Sunday.

A High Wind Warning for the summits means dangerous and severe sustained winds of at least 56 mph with gusts over 66 mph are expected.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Due to the warning the following advisories are in place:

Summit roads and access beyond Hale Pohaku is restricted.

Travel to summit areas should be delayed until winds subside.

Should winds affect lower elevations:

Treat any down utilities lines as live and stay clear and notify authorities.

Consider taking down canopy tents and securing loose items.

ADVERTISEMENT

3:32 PM: National Weather Service Honolulu HI

A HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM SUNDAY for Big Island Summits.

WINDS: West 50 to 80 mph with localized gusts to 95 mph.

TIMING:Through Sunday afternoon, and possibly holding through

Sunday night.

IMPACTS: Travel to the summits will be difficult or dangerous.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

A High Wind Warning means that winds at the summits are expected to be at least 56 mph, with gusts over 66 mph. Take necessary precautions to protect property. Travel to summit areas should be delayed until winds subside.