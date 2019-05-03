HPD Issues Seat Belt Reminder

The Hawai’i Police Department wants all occupants in vehicles to wear their seat belts while traveling in a vehicle. This is one simple thing that can be done to help protect your loved ones while driving.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration in 2017, there were 10,076 unbuckled passenger vehicle occupants killed in crashes in the United States. A passenger not wearing a seat belt can be avoided. Anyone responsible for a child in a vehicle should make sure that safety seats are installed correctly and that seat belts are worn properly.

These small things can truly mean the difference between a keiki having a bright future or no future at all. Do your part and use the appropriate safety restraint for all passengers in your vehicles every time you travel. Be assured that the HPD Officers will do their part to enforce the laws on the roadway.

Click It or Ticket.