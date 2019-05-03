Gov. Ige Attending UH Men’s Volleyball Finals in California

Gov. David Ige is taking a two-day vacation in Long Beach, California where he will attend Saturday’s NCAA championship finals between the University of Hawai‘i Rainbow Warriors and Long Beach State.

The governor and first lady Dawn Amano-Ige left for California Thursday, May 2, 2019 and will return on Monday, May 6.

Lt. Gov. Josh Green is serving as acting governor while Gov. Ige is out of state.