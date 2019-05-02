USS Louisville Returns to Pearl Harbor

The Los Angeles-class fast attack submarine USS Louisville (SSN 724) returned to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam from a deployment on Thursday, May 2, 2019.

“Louisville Sailors are some of the finest in the world,” said Cmdr. Robert W. Rose, from Garland, Utah, and Louisville’s commanding officer. “Their hard work, ingenuity, and constant effort kept Louisville ready for every phase of deployment. As commanding officer, it is my absolute privilege to lead this crew in carrying out our nation’s most important tasking.”

During the deployment, 27 Sailors were promoted and 26 Sailors and six officers earned their submarine warfare qualification.

“Our strength on Louisville has always been our teamwork and mentorship; it’s what enables us to succeed,” said Senior Chief Fire Control Technician Teruedum A. Cox, a native of Goldsboro, North Carolina and Louisville’s Chief of the Boat. “The senior members of our crew did an incredible job training our junior Sailors on the deck plate level. My hat’s off to our entire crew.”

SPONSORED VIDEO

While deployed, Louisville conducted port visits in U.S. 5th and 7th Fleets and hosted several Royal Thai Navy dignitaries during the bilateral exercise Guardian Sea.

“Seeing the crew serve as great hosts to our Thai allies on board speaks to the Louisville way,” said Senior Chief Yeoman (Submarine) Gary White, a native of Dallas, Texas. “For many on board, this was the first time they interacted with foreign Sailors, and it was an awesome opportunity for them to learn about a different culture.”

“Experiencing different cultures in the 5th and 7th Fleets was certainly a highlight of this deployment,” said Machinist’s Mate (Nuclear) 2nd Class Alex York, from Tucson, Arizona. “This will stick with me for many years.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Louisville is the fourth United States ship to bear the name in honor of the city of Louisville, Kentucky. She is the 35th nuclear-powered fast-attack submarine of the Los Angeles-class design. The completion of her deployment in the 5th and 7th Fleet area of operations marks her last deployment as she prepares for decommission.