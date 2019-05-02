Kona Historical Society Presents Hawaiian Mission Houses History Theatre

Kona Historical Society Presents a Mother’s Day performance from Hawaiian Mission Houses. This free history theater event will feature portrayals of characters from Hawai‘i Island who played an important role in Hawai‘i’s history. The program will include three performances in the pasture behind Kona Historical Society’s Kalukalu headquarters in Kealakekua. As part of this very special Mother’s Day celebration, light refreshments will be provided. The Society is pleased to partner with Hawaiian Mission Houses for this special event, and invites Kona residents to enjoy a delightful afternoon experiencing Hawai‘i’s history brought to life in a beautiful outdoor venue. This program is supported through a grant from Hawai‘i Tourism Authority. Seating is limited for this event, so go online for reservations.

Performances will Include:

Curtis Piehu Iaukea (1855-1940) – Played by Albert Ueligitone. Born in Waimea on the Big Island, he served the Kingdom, Provisional Government, the Republic, and the Territory. He was Governor of Oʻahu in 1886 and 1887 under King Kalākaua and served as the Chamberlain to the royal household; he was the Secretary of Hawai‘i from 1917-1921 and Acting Governor of Hawai‘i in 1919 and 1920; and he was elected to the Territorial Senate for a term from 1913-1915.

was heavily involved in and instrumental in Hui Aloha ʻAina o Na Wahine (The Women’s Patriotic League) and their work against annexation.

The performances will be on Sunday, May 12, 2019, from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Kona Historical Society is located at 81-6551 Mamalahoa Highway in Kealakekua.

For more information, call Kona Historical Society at (808) 323-3222, email khs@konahistorical.org or go online.