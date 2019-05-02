Kaiser Permanente Welcomes 5 New Physicians

Five doctors have joined Kaiser Permanente Hawai‘i facilities on O‘ahu and Hawai‘i Island. They add to Kaiser Permanente’s award-winning staff of more than 600 health care providers in Hawai‘i’s largest medical practice, the Hawai‘i Permanente Medical Group, which serves more than 253,000 members in Hawai‘i.

Elizeth Lopez, MD, practices family medicine at Kaiser Permanente Kona Medical Office. She earned her medical degree and completed her family medicine residency at the University of Texas Health Science Center in San Antonio, Texas. Dr. Lopez previously worked as the family medicine staff physician and as a clinical professor of medicine for the University Health System in San Antonio. She is board certified in family medicine.

Benjamin Brown, MD, practices emergency medicine at Kaiser Permanente Moanalua Medical Center. He earned his medical degree from the University of Michigan Medical School in Ann Arbor, Michigan, and completed his residency at the Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University, in Providence, Rhode Island. Before moving to Hawai‘i, Dr. Brown worked in Level III trauma center at the White Plains Hospital, in White Plains, New York, and in Level I and Level II trauma centers in Providence.

Briana Lau-Amii, MD, joins the surgery department at Kaiser Permanente Moanalua Medical Center. She graduated with her medical degree from the University of Hawai‘i, John A. Burns School of Medicine. Dr. Lau-Amii was a general surgery resident at Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles Medical Center and was the chief administrative fellow at the John Wayne Cancer Institute in the Complex Surgical Oncology division in Santa Monica, California. Prior to joining Kaiser Permanente, Dr. Lau-Amii worked as a general surgeon at the Pali Momi Medical Group. She is board certified in general surgery.

Chad McCormick, MD, is a hospitalist at Kaiser Permanente Moanalua Medical Center. He received his medical degree from the University of Missouri School of Medicine and completed his internal medicine and pediatrics residency at the University of Missouri Health Care. Prior to coming to Hawai‘i, Dr. McCormick worked at Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau, Missouri in internal medicine and pediatrics. Additionally, he served as adjunct faculty at the University of Missouri.

David Ng, MD, joins the medical genetics department at Kaiser Permanente Mapunapuna Medical Office. He graduated with his medical degree from the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences, F. Edward Hebert School of Medicine in Bethesda, Maryland. Dr. Ng completed his internal medicine residency at the David Grant Medical Center affiliated with the University of California Davis School of Medicine, at the Travis Air Force Base in California. Following completion of his residency, Dr. Ng completed a medical genetics fellowship at the National Institute of Health, National Human Genome Research Institute in Bethesda, Maryland, where he also most recently worked as a clinical specialty consultant. Dr. Ng is board certified in internal medicine and clinical genetics.