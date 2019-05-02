HFD Responds to Fire in Tiki Gardens Subdivision

The Hawai‘i Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the Tiki Gardens Subdivision of Pāhoa on Wednesday May 1, 2019 at 6:12 p.m.

Upon arrival, HFD found a single story, approximately 1200 square foot residential structure fully involved in fire. The fire had spread from the structure to two vehicles. The home and two vehicles were a total loss.

The Hawai‘i Police Department and Red Cross were on the scene. HFD fire investigators remained on the scene working to determine the cause of the fire.

Total loss was $180,000.