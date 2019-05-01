Swim Lessons Being Offered in West Hawai‘i

Want to learn how to swim? Hawai‘i Swimming is offering swim lessons for a fee.

Be sure to register early as classes may fill quickly due to Kona Pool being shut down for the summer.

Hawai‘i Swimming’s mission is to serve both the local and global community through swimming for life classes, safety preparedness trainings, educational opportunities, professional training courses, and service on committees, which enhances the quality of life for their aquatics ‘ohana. Through their mission, they assist with the development and advancement of stronger programs at the local, national, and global level; which provides a positive aquatics experience and assists in building a stronger community.