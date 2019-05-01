AD
ADVERTISEMENT

Swim Lessons Being Offered in West Hawai‘i

By Big Island Now
May 1, 2019, 8:51 AM HST (Updated May 1, 2019, 8:51 AM)
×

Want to learn how to swim? Hawai‘i Swimming is offering swim lessons for a fee.

Be sure to register early as classes may fill quickly due to Kona Pool being shut down for the summer.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hawai‘i Swimming’s mission is to serve both the local and global community through swimming for life classes, safety preparedness trainings, educational opportunities, professional training courses, and service on committees, which enhances the quality of life for their aquatics ‘ohana. Through their mission, they assist with the development and advancement of stronger programs at the local, national, and global level; which provides a positive aquatics experience and assists in building a stronger community.

ADVERTISEMENT

Print

Share this Article

You Might Also Like

Get Weekly Updates

Get a quick summary of what's happening on Hawaii with our weekly email of news highlights:

ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
View Comments