Rep. Gabbard Proposes ‘National Lei Day’

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, Hawai‘i congresswoman and presidential candidate, ‪is proposing a national Lei Day on May 1. A lei is a flower garland, traditionally given as a gesture of unity and friendship. Lei Day has been celebrated annually in Hawai‘i since 1928.

“Join me in sharing aloha—respect and love for others—by giving a lei to a loved one, neighbor, or friend,” said Rep. Gabbard. “A lei symbolizes the peace and harmony our country and world so badly need. It’s Lei Day in Hawai‘i—and as president, I’ll propose a national Lei Day to help unite our divided country.‬”