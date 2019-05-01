HPD Identifies Victim in Kailua-Kona Collision

The Hawai‘i Police Department reports that a 60-year-old Kailua-Kona man died following a two-vehicle collision on Saturday, April 20, 2019, in Kailua-Kona on Palani Road, (Highway 190), below the intersection of the Holualoa/Highway 180.

The victim has been positively identified as Michael J. Clair.

Responding to a 5:39 p.m. call, police determined that a white 2013 BMW HP4 motorcycle heading north, (Kamuela bound), had crossed a double solid yellow line near a turn and struck a southbound white 2019 Toyota Sequoia SUV head-on. The Toyota Sequoia was being operated by a 25-year-old Kailua-Kona man. The 60-year-old male rider was transported to the Kona Community Hospital where he was later pronounced dead at 8:50 p.m.

The driver, 23-year-old female passenger and two-year-old child of the Toyota Sequoia were taken to Kona Community Hospital by HFD personnel. All three parties were treated for their injuries and later released.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Police believe speed and alcohol are a possible factor in the crash.

An autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death.

The Traffic Enforcement Unit has initiated a Coroner’s Inquest investigation and is asking for anyone who may have witnessed the accident to contact Officer Kimo Keliipaakaua at (808) 326-4646 ext. 229.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is the 6th traffic fatality this year compared to eight at this time last year.