Hāmākua Coast Crime Report: March 2019

The Hawai‘i Police Department’s Hāmākua Coast Community officers responded to three burglaries and six thefts in March 2019.

No auto thefts, criminal property damage incidents, drug-related incidents, sex assaults, auto thefts, murders or robberies were reported in this time frame.

NORTH HILO

HONOKA‘A

The police department is asking the public for your help in reporting incidents as they occur to the non-emergency dispatch number (808) 935-3311 so police officers can respond. Their dispatch assigns officers to calls and create either a miscellaneous report or a criminal report that is documented with a date and time stamp and area of occurrence.

After doing so, the public can still inform their respective area community policing officer of the incident and provide the report number that was generated, for their information. The community police officers will then review the reports and try to determine a pattern with the information from the reports that are made.

If you get a license plate number and direction of travel and possibly a description of the occupants, call the non-emergency dispatch line at (808) 935-3311. Dispatch will send officers to the specified area to locate, identify and document their findings. If you are concerned of retaliation from reporting, you are still encouraged to make an anonymous report which does not identify the caller.

If you need further assistance, feel free to contact your Community Police Officers:

Officer John Kari, Honokaa (808) 775-7533

Officer Joseph Rocha, Laupahoehoe (808) 962-2120

CONTACT INFORMATION

Honokaʻa Station (Hāmākua District)

Hours 7:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (except weekends and holidays)

Commander: Captain Albert Cortez (808) 775-7533

Police station location: 45-3400 Māmane Street, Honokaʻa

District boundaries: the North Hilo District at Kaʻala Gulch/the South Kohala District at Lakeland

For police service, call the police department’s non-emergency line at 935-3311.

In an emergency, call 911.