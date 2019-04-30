Judiciary Celebrates Law Day 2019

Throughout the month of May, the Hawai‘i State Judiciary is sponsoring special events and presentations in observance of Law Day, celebrated annually on May 1 to recognize our nation’s dedication to the ideals of equality and justice under law. It also highlights the legal process and the role of our courts in protecting the freedoms of all Americans. This year’s theme is “Free Speech, Free Press, Free Society.”

“Judiciary staff throughout the state are pleased to provide a variety of interesting activities designed to help our community better understand how our legal system works to provide justice for all people,” said Hawai‘i Supreme Court Chief Justice Mark E. Recktenwald.

FIRST CIRCUIT (O‘ahu), SECOND CIRCUIT (Maui, Moloka‘i, Lana‘i), THIRD CIRCUIT (Hawai‘i Island)

The courts invited students in grades 3 – 8 to participate in a poster contest. More than a hundred student artists submitted their interpretation of Free Speech, Free Press, Free Society. Students at Hale Ho‘omalu Juvenile Detention Facility and Home Maluhia on O‘ahu also participated in a Law Day poster contest.

The students showed exceptional artistry and creativity. Award recipients will be announced in May and their artwork will be displayed at the courthouses. Judges and Judiciary staff will visit the contest winners at their schools. Winners will receive certificates of achievement and a pizza party for their class.

FIFTH CIRCUIT (Kaua‘i)

The Judiciary will host “Law Day on Kauai” with volunteer attorneys providing free legal information to the public on a variety of topics, including landlord/tenant, collection, District and Family Court temporary restraining orders, divorce, and custody. Additionally, the attorneys may review court documents and forms for completeness and accuracy, and will address procedural questions.

SPONSORED VIDEO

“Law Day on Kaua‘i”

Wednesday, May 1, 2019

9 a.m. to noon

Self-Help Center at Pu‘uhonua Kaulike Building

3970 Ka‘ana Street, Līhue

Telephone: (808) 482-2660

The public is also invited to view educational displays at Pu‘uhonua Kaulike Building throughout May. This year’s displays include the Judiciary Information Management System (JIMS), a Judiciary Adult Client Probation Service display on the HOPE Probation Program, along with Juvenile Client and Family Service Branch displays on Girls Court and the Kauai Drug Court. Each will feature program highlights and free literature.

On Friday, May 10, the Kaua‘i Bar Association invites the public to attend two free events at Pu‘uhonua Kaulike Building, First Floor, Multi-Purpose Room:

ADVERTISEMENT

• 9 to 10 a.m.: Medicare, Medicaid and Long Term Planning by Martha Khlopin, FPQP

Khlopin is a licensed general agent and Financial Paraplanner Qualified Professional (FPQP). She consults with individuals and families on Medicare, Medicaid, and long-term care planning. Her weekly radio show, “A Medicare Moment with Martha,” airs on Saturdays and Sundays on 690AM-TheAnswer and 94.3FM. She also co-produces a weekly program on community television by the same name, and writes for Generations Magazine.

• 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Legal Clinic

Volunteer attorneys will provide free legal information to the public.

SUPREME COURT LAW LIBRARY (O‘ahu)

The Supreme Court Law Library invites visitors to learn about the history of freedom of speech and the press in America. It has created a timeline mapping 25 of the most important free speech and free press moments in U.S. history, and another display featuring clippings from newspaper articles on these rights dating back to 1901.

The public is also invited to visit the Law Library’s Self-Help Station featuring:

Free access to a dedicated computer terminal with word processing software for self-represented individuals to conduct legal research and create legal forms (15 cents per page for printed copies)

Legal information and resources via the Judiciary Court Forms web page and LawHelp.org/HI (certain forms available in Spanish, Chinese, Korean, and Vietnamese)

Fact sheets on annulment, divorce, separation, child support modification, and child custody modification providing a basic understanding of legal rights and starting the legal process

Online brochures and videos in English, Chuukese, Illocano, and Marshallese

A Legal Services Portal to match users to service providers and information.

The Supreme Court Law Library is located at Ali‘iolani Hale, 417 South King Street, Honolulu, and is open Monday to Friday, 7:45 a.m. – 4:15 p.m.

COURT TOURS

Schools interested in observing court proceedings, touring Judiciary facilities, and meeting with judges are invited to contact their local courthouse:

O‘ahu (First Circuit), Judiciary History Center, (808) 539-4999.

Maui, Moloka‘i, and Lana‘i (Second Circuit), Chief Judge’s chambers, (808) 244-2860.

Hawai‘i Island (Third Circuit), Program Services Branch, (808)322-8726.

Kaua‘i (Fifth Circuit), Deputy Chief Court Administrator, (808) 482-2347.