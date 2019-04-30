HPD Arrests 16 Motorists for DUI Violations

During the week of April 22, 2019, through April 28, 2019, the Hawai‘i Police Department arrested 16 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant. Six of the drivers were involved in a traffic accident. None of the drivers were under the age of 21.

So far this year, there have been 373 DUI arrests compared with 371 during the same period last year, an increase of 0.54%.

There have been 308 major accidents so far this year compared with 426 during the same period last year, a decrease of 27.7%.

To date, there were 6 fatal crashes, resulting in six fatalities, compared with seven fatal crashes, resulting in eight fatalities (one of which had multiple deaths) for the same time last year. This represents a decrease of 14.3% for fatal crashes, and 25% for fatalities.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue islandwide.

The numbers of arrests by district were: