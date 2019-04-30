Aloha Exchange Club Honors Officer of the Month

Officer Robert Stewart has been honored as the March 2019 Aloha Exchange Club Officer of the Month.

Since his present assignment, Officer Stewart has shown himself to be one of the most skilled narcotics investigators in his unit.

The club said the officer’s ability to construct a case against high-level drug traffickers in East Hawaiʻi “is second to none. He is a tireless worker that always has a target and strategy in mind to get drugs off the streets of our community.”

He is always willing to help others and never one to shy away from a difficult task, the club said.

SPONSORED VIDEO

For the first three months of 2019, Officer Stewart has served nine search warrants, recovered over 990 grams of crystal methamphetamine, over 100 grams of heroin, over 110 grams of cocaine, over 2,600 grams of processed marijuana, over 235 marijuana plants and 769 diverted or counterfeit prescriptions pills with hundreds of them containing the powerful opioid fentanyl.

Officer Stewart’s investigations have led to the direct forfeiture in over $41,000 in drug proceeds. The conservative estimated street value of the narcotics he has recovered, with estimating the projected yield of the recovered marijuana plants, is more than 1.1 million dollars.

Officer Stewart has made it his mission to combat illegal narcotics on Hawaiʻi Island and he is undoubtedly committed to making the Big Island a safe place to live, visit and conduct business.