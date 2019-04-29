Water Main Breaks Near Pāpa‘ikou Post Office

This is a Department of Water Supply (DWS) message for April 29, 2019 at 9 a.m.

Pāpaʻikou customers may experience no water or low water pressure while DWS personnel repair a water main break near the Pāpaʻikou Post Office. Repairs are estimated to be completed by this evening.

DWS has stationed a water tanker near the Pāpaʻikou gym for the public’s use.

Call (808) 961-8060 during normal business hours, (808) 961-8790 for after-hour emergencies, or email: dws@hawaiidws.org