Flood Advisory Issued for Island of Hawai‘i

Flood Advisory Issued for Island of Hawai‘iApril 29, 2019, 3:33 PM HST (Updated April 29, 2019, 3:33 PM)
- The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a Flood Advisory for the Island of Hawai‘i until 6 p.m.
At 3:04 p.m., radar indicated heavy rain over the northeast half of the Big Island. The most intense rainfall was along the leeward Kohala slopes and over the slopes of the South Hilo District. This rainfall is expected to continue through the afternoon and diminish around sunset.
Locations in the advisory include but are not limited to Hilo, Kailua-Kona, Pa‘auilo, Waipio Valley, Orchidlands Estates, Hawi, Kea‘au, Waimea, Kawaihae, the Kohala Mountain Road, and the
Māmālahoa Highway between Waimea and Kalaoa.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding.
- Rainfall and runoff will also cause hazardous driving conditions due to ponding, reduced visibility and poor braking action.
- Do not cross fast flowing or rising water in your vehicle, or on foot. Turn around, don’t drown.