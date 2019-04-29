Flood Advisory Issued for Island of Hawai‘i

At 3:04 p.m., radar indicated heavy rain over the northeast half of the Big Island. The most intense rainfall was along the leeward Kohala slopes and over the slopes of the South Hilo District. This rainfall is expected to continue through the afternoon and diminish around sunset.

Locations in the advisory include but are not limited to Hilo, Kailua-Kona, Pa‘auilo, Waipio Valley, Orchidlands Estates, Hawi, Kea‘au, Waimea, Kawaihae, the Kohala Mountain Road, and the

Māmālahoa Highway between Waimea and Kalaoa.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding.