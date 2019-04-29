42 Seniors to Receive Scholarships From HLTA

Forty-two seniors from public high schools across the Hawaiian Islands will each receive a $1,000 scholarship for their post-graduate educations from the Hawai‘i Lodging & Tourism Association (HLTA) at a luncheon on Tuesday, April 30, at the ‘Alohilani Resort Waikīkī Beach.

The scholarships, known as the Citizen-Scholar Awards, is a 15-year partnership of the HLTA, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser, and the State of Hawai‘i Department of Education. Funding is provided by HLTA members. In addition to the individual awards, one top student representing each of the state’s four counties will receive an additional $2,500 scholarship from the HLTA.

HLTA”s 15th Annual Citizen-Scholar Awards will be held Tuesday, April 30, 2019 from 11a.m. to 1:30 p.m., with the awards presentation to begin at 12:15 p.m. at ‘Alohilani Resort Waikīkī Beach, Bluefin Room, 2490 Kalakaua Ave. Valet parking: $12.00 Self-parking: $8.00.