Volcano Art Center to Host May Day Celebration

The public is invited to enjoy a day of hula performances, live music and lei making in celebration of May Day on Monday, May 1, at Volcano Art Center (VAC) Gallery in Volcano Village.

The event will begin with a special Hula Kahiko performance at 10 a.m. by the students of Kua O Ka Lā Public Charter School under Kumu Kini Kaʻawa. Hands-on lei making demonstrations will follow with live music by Randy Lorenza and Wes Awana on the gallery’s porch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Lorenza is a multiple Hoku and Grammy award winner; Awana is a popular local musician and ʻukulele teacher.

VAC will provide hundreds of fragrant flowers and plant materials to help attendees learn to sew the perfect lei, as well as the proper protocol for giving and receiving a lei. Master lei makers Kaipo AhChong and Moses Kahoʻokele Crabbe, along with Jelena Clay and Desiree Moana Cruz will help participants make a beautiful lei to take home.

The event is free to attend, but Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park entrance fees will apply.

For more information, visit www.volcanoartcenter.org or call (808) 967-8222.