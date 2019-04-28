Scheduled Lane & Road Closures: April 27–May 3

The State of Hawai‘i Department of Transportation and the County of Hawai‘i Department of Public Works have announced the following temporary road and lane closures Saturday through Friday, April 27 through May 3, 2019.

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

For information about statewide closures, go online. MĀMALAHOA HIGHWAY (ROUTE 11/190)

SPONSORED VIDEO

KA‘Ū) Alternating lane closure on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 56 and 57 in the vicinity of Punalu‘u Black Sand Beach on Monday, April 29, through Friday, May 3, from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., for bridge reconstruction work. Traffic will be detoured through temporary bypass bridges for the duration of remaining construction operations.

KA‘Ū) Alternating lane closure on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 51 and 53 in Pahala on Monday, April 29, through Friday, May 3, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for landscaping work.

NORTH KONA) Alternating lane closure on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 190) in both directions between mile markers 26 and 27 on Monday, April 29, through Friday, May 3, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for landscaping and shoulder work.

ADVERTISEMENT

SOUTH KONA) Alternating lane closure on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 104 and 109 on Monday, April 29, through Friday, May 3, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for landscaping and shoulder work.

HAWAI‘I BELT ROAD (ROUTE 19)

HĀMĀKUA) Alternating lane closure on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 42 and 46 on Monday, April 29, through Friday, May 3, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., for landscaping and shoulder work.

HILO) Alternating lane closure on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions in the vicinity of mile markers 8 and 19 on Monday, April 29, through Friday, May 3, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for bridge inspection.

AKONI PULE HIGHWAY (ROUTE 270)

NORTH KOHALA) Alternating lane closure on Akoni Pule Highway (Route 270) in both directions between mile markers 24 and 29 on Monday, April 29, through Friday, May 3, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for tree trimming.

KANOELEHUA AVENUE/VOLCANO ROAD (ROUTE 11)

SOUTH HILO) Alternating lane closure on Volcano Road (Route 11) in both directions in the vicinity of Mile Markers 5 and 8 on Monday, April 29 through Friday, May 3 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for landscaping work.

KAWAIHAE ROAD (ROUTE 270)

WAIMEA) Intermittent stoppages on Kawaihae Road (Route 250) in both directions between mile markers 1 and 3 on Monday, April 29, through Friday, May 3, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for landscaping work.

KEA‘AU-PĀHOA ROAD (ROUTE 130)

PUNA – Alternating lane closure on Kea‘au-Pāhoa Road (Route 130) in both directions between Mile Marker 3 and 5, on Monday, April 29, through Friday, May 3, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for shoulder work.