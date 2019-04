No Tsunami Expected From 4.1-M Kīlauea SW Rift Quake

528 PM HST SAT APR 27 2019: NWS PACIFIC TSUNAMI WARNING CENTER EWA BEACH HI

AN EARTHQUAKE HAS OCCURRED WITH THESE PRELIMINARY PARAMETERS

ORIGIN TIME – 0526 PM HST 27 APR 2019

COORDINATES – 19.3 NORTH 155.4 WEST

LOCATION – IN THE SOUTHWEST RIFT ZONE OF KILAUEA VOLCANO

MAGNITUDE – 4.1

NO TSUNAMI IS EXPECTED. HOWEVER, SOME AREAS MAY HAVE EXPERIENCED SHAKING.

A 3.9 magnitude quake occurred seconds earlier 14km NE of Pahala.

THIS WILL BE THE ONLY STATEMENT ISSUED FOR THIS EVENT UNLESS ADDITIONAL DATA ARE RECEIVED.