April 27, 2019 Surf Forecast

April 27, 2019 Surf ForecastApril 27, 2019, 5:00 AM HST (Updated April 27, 2019, 5:00 AM)
North East
Surf: Waist to stomach high N medium period swell with occasional chest high sets.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with SSE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting ESE for the afternoon.
North West
Surf: Ankle to knee high NNE medium period swell.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with WNW winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting W 10-15mph.
West
Surf: Knee to waist high S ground swell with occasional stomach high sets.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NNE winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W.
South East
Surf: Knee to waist high S ground swell with occasional stomach high sets.
Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy in the morning with SE winds 5-10mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the ESE.
