April 26, 2019 Weather Forecast

Hilo

Overnight: Showers. Low around 64. Light west northwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Showers, mainly before 1pm. High near 81. East wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Showers, mainly after midnight. Low around 64. East wind 5 to 8 mph becoming west in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Light west wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. West wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Scattered showers before 11pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. West wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waimea

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. East wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. East wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. South southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. South southeast wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Showers likely, mainly before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with an east wind 18 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night: Isolated showers before 11pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Breezy, with an east wind around 18 mph becoming north in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Overnight: Showers. Low around 62. Northeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Showers. High near 79. East wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Showers. Low around 62. East wind 5 to 9 mph becoming west in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night: Isolated showers before 11pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

