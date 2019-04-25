UH Statement Regarding Allegations Against Men’s Volleyball Coach

The University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa has stated that there are media reports that University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa Head Men’s Volleyball Coach Charlie Wade is under investigation by the U.S. Center for SafeSport regarding an allegation of possible misconduct with a female athlete. The incident is alleged to have happened approximately 30 years ago in California when he was coaching a club volleyball team.

UH takes any allegations of misconduct seriously. The university is actively reviewing the matter and is awaiting the conclusion of the SafeSport investigation.

Wade strongly denies that any type of misconduct took place. In his years at UH, as the women’s volleyball assistant coach and as the men’s coach, he has never been accused of this type of misconduct and has always handled himself with the highest level of professionalism.

Wade cooperated with the SafeSport investigation as soon as he was notified in September 2018. He still has not been been interviewed and has not heard from SafeSport since. His attorney formally requested, multiple times and as recently as April 4, that SafeSport provide an update to the investigation. SafeSport has yet to respond.