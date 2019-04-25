AD
ADVERTISEMENT

HPD Searching for Missing Pāhoa Man

By Big Island Now
April 25, 2019, 4:00 PM HST (Updated April 25, 2019, 4:00 PM)
×

The Hawaiʻi Police Department is searching for a 30-year-old Pāhoa man who has been reported as missing.

Tyler Gorloff. HPD photo.

Tyler Gorloff was last seen in Pāhoa approximately three weeks ago.

SPONSORED VIDEO

He is described as being 5-feet-7-inches, weighing 150 pounds, with brown eyes, short brown hair and a fair complexion.

Police ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to call the police department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.

ADVERTISEMENT

Print

Share this Article

You Might Also Like

Get Weekly Updates

Get a quick summary of what's happening on Hawaii with our weekly email of news highlights:

ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
View Comments