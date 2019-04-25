HPD Searching for Missing Pāhoa Man

HPD Searching for Missing Pāhoa ManApril 25, 2019, 4:00 PM HST (Updated April 25, 2019, 4:00 PM)
The Hawaiʻi Police Department is searching for a 30-year-old Pāhoa man who has been reported as missing.
Tyler Gorloff was last seen in Pāhoa approximately three weeks ago.
SPONSORED VIDEO
He is described as being 5-feet-7-inches, weighing 150 pounds, with brown eyes, short brown hair and a fair complexion.
Police ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to call the police department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.