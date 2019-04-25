ATV & Farm Equipment Stolen in Kohala

The Hawaiʻi Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying two persons in connection with the theft of an All-Terrain Vehicle and farm equipment in Kohala. The theft occurred on Thursday, April 11, 2019, at about 7:20 p.m.

The suspects entered an enclosed garage at Kukuipahu Cattle Company ranch, located at 56-2920 Pu‘uhue-Honoipu Road in Hawi, and stole a dark green, 2007 Honda (Recon) All-Terrain Vehicle.

The suspects also stole an Echo Hedge Trimmer, an Echo Weed Cutter, and two full 5-Gallon plastic gas containers.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the police department’s non­-emergency number at (808) 935-3311 or contact Officer Emerson Paranada directly at (808) 889-6540.