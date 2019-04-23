AD
Ocean View Fire Destroys Home Under Construction

By Big Island Now
April 23, 2019, 7:52 AM HST (Updated April 23, 2019, 7:52 AM)
The Hawai‘i Fire Department responded to the report of a structure fire at 92-9033 Tree Fern Lane in Ocean View on Monday, April 22, 2019.

Company 20 arrived at 7:10 p.m. to find a two-story structure under construction fully engulfed in flames. 

Flames were spreading to nearby brush and power lines. 

Defensive fire operations were initiated. The was suppressed and extinguished at 11:45 p.m.

Loss was estimated at $11,0000.

