Honoka‘a High Jazz Band Tours O‘ahu

The Grammy-winning Honokaʻa High School Jazz Band is performing on Oʻahu during April 2019, as part of National Jazz Appreciation Month which culminates in the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization’s (UNESCO) International Jazz Day on April 30.

The band is a group of advanced music students at Honokaʻa High and Intermediate School. Under the direction of Gary Washburn, dedicated teacher and accomplished jazz artist, the band has long been considered one of the state’s top high school bands and has received local and national recognition for its excellence.

The band will perform a series of free concerts on Oʻahu from April 25–28. This year, the theme of Jazz Appreciation Month celebrates jazz beyond borders, exploring how jazz unites people across geography and culture.

“These students work together to create something beautiful and meaningful,” said Rep. Mark M. Nakashima (Hamakua, North Hilo, South Hilo) a former student of Washburn. “Music resonates across cultures, languages, and traditions; we’ve all experienced music’s unique ability to bring people together. As a music and jazz lover, I’m thrilled that the Honokaʻa Jazz Band continues to sharethis gift.”

The Honokaʻa High School Jazz Band Performances:

April 25, Thursday

Hi‘olani Care Centre, Kahala Nui from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. (Private performance)

Ala Moana Center Stage from 7 to 7:45 p.m. (Open to public)

April 26, Friday

KHON Wake Up 2day beginning at 7:15 a.m (On-air performances)

Hawaiʻi State Capitol from 5 to 6:30 p.m. (Open to public)

April 27, Saturday

Arcadia Retirement Residence from 10 to 11 a.m. (Private performance)

Royal Hawaiian Shopping Center from 2 to 3:30 p.m. (Open to public)

April 28, Sunday

Pearlridge Downtown Center from Noon to 1:30 p.m. (Open to public)

The Honokaʻa High School Jazz Band was recognized by the National Association of Music Merchants Foundation as an outstanding school for music education. The band was one of 36 schools out of 22,000 eligible U.S. programs to receive the GRAMMY Signature Schools Enterprise Award, and is currently a Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award finalist for Jazz Album of the Year. The band’s director, Gary Washburn, has been recognized as a Living Treasure of Hawaiʻi for his work as a music educator and has received a Claus Nobel Educator of Distinction award.