AN EARTHQUAKE HAS OCCURRED WITH THESE PRELIMINARY PARAMETERS:

ORIGIN TIME – 7:38 p.m., April 22, 2019

COORDINATES – 11.9 NORTH 125.2 EAST

LOCATION – SAMAR PHILIPPINES

MAGNITUDE – 6.6

SPONSORED VIDEO



EVALUATION:

BASED ON ALL AVAILABLE DATA A DESTRUCTIVE PACIFIC-WIDE TSUNAMI IS NOT EXPECTED AND THERE IS NO TSUNAMI THREAT TO HAWAI‘I.