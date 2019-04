The Hawai‘i Police Department is looking for 40-year-old Joseph Johansen of Hilo who was reported missing. He was last seen by St. Joseph Catholic Church in HIlo.

Johansen is described as 5-feet-6 inches tall, 190 pounds. brown eyes and black hair.

If located please call police non-emergency number (808) 935-3311, or Officer Daniel Murray of Hilo Patrol (808) 861-2213.