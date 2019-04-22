HPD Investigating South Kona Shooting Incident

The Hawa‘i Police Department is investigating a shooting incident which occurred in South Kona on Sunday night.

At about 10:20 p.m. Sunday, April 21, Kona patrol officers responded to Rock Bottom Road in Hōnaunau, where a 42-year-old male party had sustained a single non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Police learned that a confrontation occurred between several adults, and that the victim was shot in the upper torso. The victim refused medical treatment.

Detectives from the Area II Criminal Investigation Section are continuing their investigation into the incident. Police are asking that anyone with information regarding the incident contact Detective Jerome Manuel at (808) 326-4646, ext. 262 or via email at jerome.manuel@hawaiicounty.gov or the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any Caller ID service. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.