AD
ADVERTISEMENT

Motorcyclist Dies as Result of Head-On Collision

By Big Island Now
April 21, 2019, 9:17 AM HST (Updated April 21, 2019, 9:17 AM)
×

 The Hawai‘i Fire Department arrived on the scene of an accident on Highway 190 on Saturday, April 20, 2019, at 5:48 p.m.

Upon arrival, HFD first-responders found a deceased male motorcyclist as the result of a head-on collision with a Toyota 4Runner.

Witnesses say the motorcyclist was trying to overtake the Toyota on a blind turn, when the incident occurred.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Four others involved in the accident were taken to Kona hospital for treatment.

The Highway was closed near Hina Lani St. from 6:22 to 9:30 p.m. while the Hawai‘i Police Department conducted an investigation.

 

ADVERTISEMENT

Print

Share this Article

You Might Also Like

Get Weekly Updates

Get a quick summary of what's happening on Hawaii with our weekly email of news highlights:

ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 8 )
View Comments