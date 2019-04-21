Motorcyclist Dies as Result of Head-On Collision

Motorcyclist Dies as Result of Head-On CollisionApril 21, 2019, 9:17 AM HST (Updated April 21, 2019, 9:17 AM)
The Hawai‘i Fire Department arrived on the scene of an accident on Highway 190 on Saturday, April 20, 2019, at 5:48 p.m.
Upon arrival, HFD first-responders found a deceased male motorcyclist as the result of a head-on collision with a Toyota 4Runner.
Witnesses say the motorcyclist was trying to overtake the Toyota on a blind turn, when the incident occurred.
Four others involved in the accident were taken to Kona hospital for treatment.
The Highway was closed near Hina Lani St. from 6:22 to 9:30 p.m. while the Hawai‘i Police Department conducted an investigation.