Civil Defense Offering CERT Training

Civil Defense Offering CERT TrainingApril 21, 2019, 4:47 PM HST (Updated April 21, 2019, 4:48 PM)
The Hawai‘i County Civil Defense Agency is providing a basic emergency response training course at the Waimea Elementary School cafeteria starting Saturday, April 27, 2019, at 8 a.m.
This Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) Basic Training Course provides participants with classroom and hands-on instruction on what to do in an emergency or disaster. If you are interested in basic emergency awareness, developing personal response knowledge and basic skills, and you can commit to four Saturdays of learning how to respond in an emergency or disaster, sign-up online by emailing hawaiicert@gmail.com.
CERT is a comprehensive program including modules on:
- Emergency Preparedness
- Fire
- Emergency Medical
- Light Search and Rescue
- Incident Command Organization
- Disaster Psychology
- Emergency Communications
- Terrorism
Class times are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 27, May 4, 11, and 18.
There is no charge for this training, but seating is limited, so reserve your seat today. The CERT Program is administered by the Hawai‘i County Civil Defense Agency.