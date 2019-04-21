Civil Defense Offering CERT Training

The Hawai‘i County Civil Defense Agency is providing a basic emergency response training course at the Waimea Elementary School cafeteria starting Saturday, April 27, 2019, at 8 a.m.

This Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) Basic Training Course provides participants with classroom and hands-on instruction on what to do in an emergency or disaster. If you are interested in basic emergency awareness, developing personal response knowledge and basic skills, and you can commit to four Saturdays of learning how to respond in an emergency or disaster, sign-up online by emailing hawaiicert@gmail.com.

CERT is a comprehensive program including modules on:

Emergency Preparedness

Fire

Emergency Medical

Light Search and Rescue

Incident Command Organization

Disaster Psychology

Emergency Communications

Terrorism

Class times are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 27, May 4, 11, and 18.

There is no charge for this training, but seating is limited, so reserve your seat today. The CERT Program is administered by the Hawai‘i County Civil Defense Agency.